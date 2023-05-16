Megan Fox reveals she wants to be 'perceived as intelligent' during interview with Kourtney Kardashian

American actress Megan Fox and reality television personality Kourtney Kardashian have been friends for a while and another showcase of their camaraderie was the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit interview where the latter asked the former questions. Keep reading to know more details about the interview and the questions asked between the two celebrities.

Megan Fox reveals she wants to be 'perceived as intelligent'

Kardashian started the questions by asking why Fox wanted to be interviewed by her to which the latter replied that she needed a similar energy, instead of some fake Hollywood energy. The Poosh founder then responded that she would also pick the actress if given the chance. When Fox was asked about the importance of female friends, she replied, "The way women have to walk through life is so different than how men have to walk through life."

"If you are a female with a male partner, you're going to miss a certain type of compassion and understanding and bonding. The way you laugh with your friends is always going to be different. The way you cry with your friends is always going to be different," Fox continued. The 44-year-old Kardashians star then asked Fox what the first thing people usually noticed in her was. The 37-year-old responded that anybody who's been around her for a few minutes will notice that she is "pretty deep and rather thoughtful."

Fox added that she is "not good at having shallow conversations" and that anyone who has been at her table at an event has gone through a psychological exam executed by her. When Kardashian asked what she wanted people to know most about her, Fox replied that she has "been fighting this uphill battle" her whole career "to be perceived as intelligent." She added that no one ever told her but she knew she was smart.

Fox told Kardashian during the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit interview that her smartness and intelligence were "completely stripped" from her with fame. She added that it does not matter how many interviews she does or how articulate she may be, it doesn't really get her anywhere because people refuse to accept that she could be intellectual or smart. Apart from Fox, this year's Swimsuit covers also feature entrepreneur and lifestyle mogul Martha Stewart, German singer Kem Petras, and Lebanese model Brooks Nader.

