Megan Fox reveals being in 'abusive' relationships with 'very famous' people; says, 'No one knows'

Megan Fox is perhaps one of the most known celebrities in Hollywood today, many of the 90s kids grew up on her movies. While the young Gen Z might know her more for her controversial relationship with Megan Gun Kelly. But now the actress has just come out with her new book, as she flexes her artistic muscles. Reportedly her poetry book talks about her past relationship experiences. Here's what Megan Fox had to say.

Megan Fox on her upcoming book

The Transformers actress appeared on Good Morning America to talk about her new book. She said that her work shouldn't be mistaken for a memoir, or anything close to that. Fox explained, "This is not an exposé that I wrote or a memoir." She added, "But throughout my life, I have been in at least one physically abusive relationship and several psychologically very abusive relationships." According to her, even though she only "connected" with a few people, she's "shared energy with" absolutely "horrific" people as well. She continued, "But no one knows that I was involved with those people."

Her book, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, put together her many expriences, but as per Megan, a lot of her entries needed to be clipped out in fear of retaliation from the people mentioned in those taken-out poems. The 37-year-old admitted, "Some of it is too much when you’re a known person." She continued, "If I had the freedom of just being a poet and people not really wanting to dig too much into my personal life, I would have included more entries like that."

Megan Fox reveals she had a miscarriage

In her book, she doesn't only write about her relationships, but also about a miscarriage she had. She told People Magazine, that some parts of her poetry were "literal, while other parts are allegorical" but either way women will relate to it all. To Megan, relationships are "ugly." Jennifer's Body actress explains, "For most of us it's not a fairy tale. Relationships are not pretty. They are ugly. Sometimes they are a war." But for her, this became an opportunity to "grow and become a stronger" version of herself.

Meanwhile, she revealed her partner Machine Gun Kelly was the one who pushed her to write poems inspired by her life.

