Megan Fox’s Today Show appearance hijacked by her 3 adorable sons; Actress joked ‘it just is what it is’

Actress Megan Fox recently made an appearance at the Today show for an interview, and was photobombed by the cutest surprise guests! The 36-year-old actress’ appearance, who appeared on the show virtually was disturbed by her 3 sons- Noah, Bodhi and Journey, who were seen crawling in and out of frame while she spoke to Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie about them.

While they were crawling about, Megan didn’t seem to mind that much. “They just woke up. It’s 7:30 here. So, they woke up a few minutes ago, and it just is what it is,” she shared. “You always have to make it work.” Megan then explained that the three boys, whom she shares with ex Brian Austin Green, “all fell asleep on the couch last night, watching a movie. So, they just woke up.”

As the three were crawling around, Megan got a chance to gush over them and couldn’t believe how fast they were growing up. “I wish there was a way – I’m sure a lot of moms feel this way – where you could, just every once in a while for a day, put them all back at that 2, 3-year-old period,” she said. “It’s hard to watch them grow up so quickly. I actually struggle with that a lot, I cry about it all the time, because they grow up so fast.”

In other news, the actress has been asking headlines with her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly. The duo never shies away to pack PDA on social media or in public and have been dating for over a year now.

