Megan Fox says ‘Hollwyood not adapted to women being moms’; Discussed pressure of losing weight post delivery

Actress Megan Fox recently opened up about being a working mom in Hollywood and what it’s like. Scroll down to see what she said.

Actress Megan Fox recently appeared on Kelly Clarkson‘s talk show and opened up about being a working mom in the entertainment business. For the unversed, Fox, 34 has three children with ex-husband Brian Austin Green. While chatting with Clarkson, Fox said: “Hollywood is not adapted to women and us actually having lives and being moms.” “As an actor it’s just very unforgiving because you can’t be on camera once you’re past a certain stage of pregnancy,” she said. “Once you have the baby it’s like, ‘Okay, well, you’re going to have to leave to nurse every two hours and that costs us money and insurance.’”

Megan also talked about how after having a child, there’s pressure to go right back to work or you are given a label. “There is that thing in this industry of like ‘Are you giving up? Are you just a mom now?’ There’s this weird pressure which also then creates guilt. You go to work too soon to satisfy those people,” she said.

Megan also discussed the pressure to lose the pregnancy weight quickly. She said, “The problem is in your brain [while] you’re like delivering [your baby] and it’s like ‘OK, well I have to lose 30 pounds in eight weeks.’ Those things are really stressful and you’re supposed to be bonding and nurturing yourself and nourishing your baby.” Megan is looking forward to seeing change in Hollywood with more women rising to power. “It’s been patriarchy for so long that the power has been in the hands of people who don’t understand and haven’t been made to understand. It makes sense that it’s played out this way,” she said.

