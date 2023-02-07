Megan Fox showers love on Machine Gun Kelly for his Grammy nomination: I will keep this memory of you forever

Machine Gun Kelly got his first-ever Grammy nomination this year for Mainstream Sellout in the best rock album category. Find out how Megan Fox praised him.

Written by Priyakshi Sharma   |  Updated on Feb 07, 2023   |  02:00 PM IST  |  3.4K
Megan Fox and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly (Image: Megan Fox Instagram)
Megan Fox cannot stop praising fiancé Machine Gun Kelly as she congratulated him for his Grammy nomination.

For the unversed, the American rapper was nominated for his first-ever Grammy award this year in the best rock album category for his latest record Mainstream Sellout. However, MGK lost the honour to Ozzy Osbourne’s Patient Number 9, at the 65th Grammy Awards held at Crpto.com Arena in Los Angeles yesterday.

Megan Fox poses with Machine Gun Kelly in their Grammy-ready outfits

And now, Megan Fox took to her social media space and showered Machine Gun Kelly with love and appreciation. The American actress posted a slew of pictures with her fiancé. In the first photo, they posed in the stylish outfits that they wore to the 2023 Grammys. While Megan donned a white gown embellished with crystals, the Maybe singer was seen in a silver metallic suit. The next two pictures were also of the much-in-love couple, while the last picture featured a close-up snap of Megan, showcasing her stunning nails and rings.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (Image: Megan Fox Instagram)

Megan Fox’s words of appreciation for beau Machine Gun Kelly

Along with the pictures, the Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen actress also penned a heartfelt note for MGK as she congratulated him on his first-ever Grammy nod. “Congratulations on being in the very small percentage of artists who have received a Grammy nomination. You have handled this process with a grace and maturity that I haven’t seen from you before and I’m so proud of you,” she wrote.

Adding further, Fox expressed that watching the Bloody Valentine singer walk with ‘humility and grace’ has been a far more satisfying experience for her, than watching him accept any award. “Although those will come… and this is irrelevant I guess but I will just never ever get over how beautiful your face is. I hope one day you’ll see yourself the way I see you.” She concluded her note with an ‘I love you’ and stated that she will keep this memory of Kelly with her forever.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, recently celebrated their first engagement anniversary. Kelly popped the question to his ladylove under a banyan tree on January 13, 2022.

More about Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Are Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly married?
Although speculations about whether Megan Fox and MGK are married started doing rounds after the rapper referred to Fox as his wife at the Billboard Music Awards in May last year, the actress later clarified that they are not, in fact, married.
Has Machine Gun Kelly won a Grammy?
MGK lost his first-ever Grammy nomination to Ozzy Osbourne’s Patient Number 9 in the best rock album category at the 2023 Grammy awards.
