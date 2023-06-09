Megan Fox shows her support to Machine Gun Kelly at Germany concert amid reunion rumors; DEETS here

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly fueled breakup rumors when the actress deleted all pictures of Emo Girl rapper from her Instagram. She also used Beyonce’s 2016 hit song alluding to infidelity and stopped wearing her engagement ring. Fans even accused MGK of cheating on Megan with guitarist Sophie Lloyd. However Megan clarified that there was no third party interference in their relationship.

Since the last couple of weeks, the Transformer actress and MGK have been spotted together going on a date night in London and attending Sports Illustrated Issue launch. Now Megan was seen attending MGK’s concert in Germany. Here is everything to know about the same.

Megan Fox at MGK’s concert

Megan Fox was seen supporting fiancé Machine Gun Kelly at his concert in Germany, which certainly seems a clear sign that the couple are working on their relationship.

Earlier, Entertainment Tonight reported that Megan Fox and MGK are working on their relationship after fallout in February. Amid these reports Fox was spotted cheering on MGK at his concert in Waldbühne.

The Transformers star looked gorgeous in an all black ensemble. She opted for a spaghetti bodysuit with a plunging neckline and sheer tights. The star completed her look with oversized black leather with red lining inside. She accessorized her look with multi-layered gold necklaces and wore hair down in wavy curls.

Couple of weeks back PEOPLE reported that Megan and MGK are working on their relationship but they have postponed their marriage plans. MGK is doing everything that he can to make Megan happy. The duo are also seeing a therapist to bring a stronger relationship, reported Entertainment Tonight.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox and MGK started dating in 2020 and got engaged in 2022. The Transformer actress was earlier married to Brian Austin Green and has three children.

