Megan Fox slams 'psychos' after facing backlash about GoFundMe: 'You're not going to accuse me...'

Megan Fox reacted to the backlash she faced for sharing a friend's GoFundMe campaign. The actress has hit back at the ones criticising her.

Instagram
Megan Fox recently reacted to haters on GoFundMe backlash (Instagram)

Key Highlight

  • Megan Fox reacted to criticism she faced on social media for sharing GoFundMe campaign for a friend
  • The actress recently faced backlash for not donating to her friends GoFundMe campaign

Megan Fox, who recently shared her friend's GoFundMe campaign faced severe backlash online. She was accused of promoting her friend’s campaign and soliciting support but failing to contribute to the fundraiser herself. The actress has now reacted to the haters. She hit back at the naysayers online with a savage response.  

Megan Fox reacts as she faces backlash for sharing her friends GoFundMe campaign

Megan Fox is exhausted by people on social media for criticizing her for allegedly sharing a friend's GoFundMe campaign with her Instagram followers but not contributing to it.

Megan Fox addressed the criticism on Thursday in an Instagram story and wrote, "Hello weirdos. Do any of you possess the emotional intelligence to think that perhaps Brit doesn't want her famous clients to make huge donations to her since it creates an awkward dynamic in their professional interactions?” 

The actress further explained that by posting the fundraising campaign, she was only "obliging" Boyce's request. Megan Fox continued, "anything she needs from me personally, she will ask and I will do it privately."

Megan Fox called out haters on thursday (Instagram)

In addition, Fox made it clear that she disapproves of the term ‘miserly’. She continued, "One thing you're not going to accuse me of is being miserly or lacking generosity."

Megan Fox concluded her message by saying, "So try again on another day (probably tomorrow!) with some different bullshit, you bunch of psychos."

Why is Megan Fox facing backlash?

On Monday, Megan Fox, whose estimated net worth is $8 million, retweeted the fundraising page on her social media account. She shared the link to a fundraising campaign created by her friend Brittney Boyce, whose father was recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

The actress wrote, "Pancreatic cancer, a rare kind of cancer, was just diagnosed in my friend's father. If you can help, please do.”

Fans, however, were quick to criticize Megan Fox, claiming that she was hoarding money while requesting financial assistance from those who were significantly less wealthy than she was.

One irritated user tweeted, "Millionaire Megan Fox sharing a GoFundMe for $30k is a joke." Another user stated, "If I had that kind of money, I'd pay 100% of my friend's parent's medical bills before asking strangers to do it."

A third user remarked, "The highest donation so far is only $300, and it's linked to Jesus Guerrero.” According to another follower, "Sis should contribute and lead the way."

Meanwhile, Megan's name isn't posted on the GoFundMe page, but it's possible she made a direct donation to Boyce's family.

FAQs

Why is Megan Fox so famous?
Megan Fox, born on May 16, 1986, is an American actress and model. She is best known for her roles in the franchise movie “Transformers,” and her high-profile relationship with her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly.
What happened to Megan Fox and MGK?
They are back together. They have explored therapy, a source tells PEOPLE of the couple, who've been engaged since January 2022. Things are still not back to normal though. The source adds that Fox, 37, and MGK, 33, were wedding planning, but not anymore.
Was Megan Fox married at 18?
Megan Fox was only eighteen years old when she formed a relationship with Brian Austin Green, who was thirty years old. Being more than twelve years her senior, many fans were uncomfortable with this relationship. In 2010, the two officially tied the knot and went on to have a decade-long relationship.
