Megan Fox SLAMS trolls for taking her Donald Trump remark out of context after she called him a ‘legend’

Megan Fox recently reacted to trolls who took her words out of context, after the actress called disgraced politician Donald Trump a “legend.”

Actress Megan Fox recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! for an interview but fans are getting upset over something Jennifer’s Body star said on the show about former president Donald Trump. While talking about attending the recent UFC fight alongside a few other celebs, Megan happened to mention Donald Trump.

“I was in a row with Bieber, and Trump was also in my row,” she said. “He had, like, thirty secret service with him. He was a legend. That arena was very supportive of Trump when he came in. I was like, I don’t know how I feel about it, because if someone is a target, then I’m like, I could be harmed because I’m adjacent to where he is. So I was worried about my own safety, that’s all I was caring about. But yeah, I’ve never seen anything like that before. It was crazy,” Megan recalled.

After facing criticism for calling the disgraced politician a “legend,” Megan is now responding to the backlash. Taking to IG stories, Megan wrote: “Uhmmm… I do not align myself with any political party or individual politicians,” she posted. “I never said Donald Trump is a legend. I said he was a legend…in that arena (key part of the sentence). The arena was filled with UFC fight fans. Many of them clearly Republican based off the insane crowd reaction he received walking into the T-Mobile venue.” She added, “That was an observable fact. Not my opinion. Really loving this uneducated, mid-evil, pitch fork carrying, burn a witch at the stake mentality though. The world needs more of that.”

