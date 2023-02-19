Megan Fox suspects cheating as she discovers ‘suspicious texts’ on MGK’s phone
Amid break-up rumors, Megan Fox allegedly found incriminating texts or DMs on MGK’s phone that doubt he had an affair. Read inside to know more
February is typically known as the month of love but unfortunately, it brought heartbreak for Megan Fox as her break-up rumors are doing rounds on social media. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly got engaged last year, but things are reportedly not going well between the two, and it seems like the duo has recently broken up.
In the last few days, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have been the focus of headlines, amid rumors that their high-profile relationship is going through a rough patch. The Jennifer’s Body actress has found texts and DMs in her fiancé’s phone that clearly shows he was cheating. Though there’s no information about the person who was sending them, the messages were enough to make Meghan lose her cool.
Details of Megan Fox’s fight with MGK
The trouble started when the 36-year-old actress deleted a large number of her pictures with her Fiancé Machine Gun Kelly. In her latest Instagram post, she wrote a few lines from Beyonce’s Pray You Catch Me song, saying "You can taste the dishonesty/all it's over your breath." After sharing this post, she started following MGK’s nemesis Eminem and then deleted her account completely. As per reports, Megan is upset and things are pretty serious between the two. However, the couple hasn’t officially called off the engagement.
How long have MGK and Megan Fox been dating?
After separating from husband Brian Austin Green for over a decade, Megan Fox and MGK first sparked rumors in 2020. Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox began dating in March 2020 after the filming of Midnight in the Switchgrass. After more than a year of dating, they later got engaged in January 2022. The couple has given a lot of red-carpet appearances together, including the 2023 Grammys. Although, a few days later, the actress hinted the two have split by sharing a cryptic post on Instagram.
