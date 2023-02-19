Megan Fox suspects cheating as she discovers ‘suspicious texts’ on MGK’s phone

February is typically known as the month of love but unfortunately, it brought heartbreak for Megan Fox as her break-up rumors are doing rounds on social media. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly got engaged last year, but things are reportedly not going well between the two, and it seems like the duo has recently broken up.

In the last few days, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have been the focus of headlines, amid rumors that their high-profile relationship is going through a rough patch. The Jennifer’s Body actress has found texts and DMs in her fiancé’s phone that clearly shows he was cheating. Though there’s no information about the person who was sending them, the messages were enough to make Meghan lose her cool.