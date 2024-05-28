Megan Mullally Opens Up Why Husband Nick Offerman And Her Decided To Not Have Kids; Deets Inside

American actress and Will & Grace series star Megan Mullally recently discussed her decision with her husband Nick Offerman, why she decided not to have children.

On a recent episode of the Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald podcast, Mullally, 65, mentioned that she and Offerman, 53, never felt a strong desire to have kids. They met in 2000 and have been married since 2003.

Mullally called it the last taboo for her generation, noting that her mother, who desired a large family, would have been delighted if she had a child.

Meghan Mullaly highlights the financial challenges of Parenthood

The Risky Business movie star Meghan Mullally highlighted potential parents' challenges, mentioning that financial constraints could lead to resentment if they cannot pursue their own lives and creativity.

Advertisement

The Perks & Recreation star clarified that she isn't against having children, even though she never started a family.

Remembering her relationship with the Emmy-award-winning actor and her husband, Meghan Mullally also mentioned that she met Offerman when she was 41 and he was 30, admitting, "It was a bit late for me to start a family."

Meghan and Nick tried for kids, but it wasn’t just meant to be

Meghan and Nick were indeed the couples who dreamed of having children to live the parenthood journey, but sometimes things do not go the way how they are planned. Meghan Mullay stated that she and her husband did try to plan for a baby naturally, but nothing positive came, so she believes it just wasn’t meant for her.

The conversation didn’t end there. The actor also mentioned that Offerman has never been upset about not having children."

Mullally and Offerman met in 2000 during the play The Berlin Circle. They got engaged in 2002 and married the following September.

Their careers have intersected multiple times, notably in Parks and Recreation and Will & Grace as per the popularity among fans and critics choice.

ALSO READ: Who won the Creative Arts Emmys 2023? See full list of Night 1 winners