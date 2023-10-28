Megan Thee Stallion announces first single from her independent label after her lawsuit; Check release date, name, and more

Megan Thee Stallion is back with one of the most anticipated singles after a long lawsuit against her previous record label, 1501 Certified Entertainment. The fans have been waiting for this news for a while now, as her new track is all set to become the first single released through her own label called 'Hot Girl Productions.'

Here's everything you need to know about Stallion's upcoming single.

Megan Thee Stallion announces new single's first look and release date

The singer took to her Instagram on October 28 to drop big updates about her upcoming single. The singer posted a picture of her track's cover. She appears to be almost unclad, with the backdrop of what seems to be a jungle. With the caption, the artwork makes more sense as she reveals the release date and name of the track. She wrote, "COBRA NOVEMBER 3RD. PRE-SAVE NOW!"

Before the big reveal, the singer had dropped a small promotion for her single; as of now, it is unclear if it's part of the music video or not. Stallion is heard saying in the clip, "Just as a snake sheds its skin, we must shed our past, over and over again."

Megan is completely covered in the shadows, with only her snake-like eyes shining bright in the darkness.

Megan Thee Stallion's lawsuit against her former label

1501 Certified Entertainment announced on their Instagram page that they had finally come to an agreement with Diamonds singer. Their statement read, "Megan Thee Stallion and 1501 Certified Entertainment are pleased to announce that they have mutually reached a confidential settlement to resolve their legal differences. As part of the arrangement, both parties have agreed to amicably part ways."

It continued, "Both Megan and 1501 are pleased to put this matter behind them and move forward with the next chapter of their respective businesses." The post ended with CEO Carl Crawford wishing the rapper "the very best in her life and career."

All the way back in 2020, the singer had accused her label of stopping her from releasing any new music; during an Instagram live, she also added that 1501 didn't want to "renegotiate" her contract. Then, in 2022, when the musician released her album titled Something for Thee Hotties and Traumazine, she argued that it was enough to fulfill her contract's requirements, while the documents obtained by People Magazine showed that the company had disagreed.

