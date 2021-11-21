Megan Thee Stallion BACKS OUT out of AMAs due to ‘unexpected personal matter’; Read tweet

Megan Thee Stallion will not be performing at this year's American Music Awards after all. The self-proclaimed "Hot Girl" turned to Twitter to inform fans that she had some personal matters to attend to.

As a consequence, she has cancelled her highly anticipated live performance. She took to her Twitter account and wrote, "Hotties I was so excited to go to the @AMAs and perform with @BTS_official, but due to an unexpected personal matter, I can no longer attend. I'm so sad! I really can't wait to hit the stage with my guys and perform #BTS_Butter real soon!" The "Body" rapper is being tight-lipped about what personal issues are at stake. One fan commented on the thread, stating that Stallion had just lost someone important to her.

Check out her tweet here:

However, Megan is nominated for three awards, Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist, Favorite Hip-Hop Album for Good News and Favourite Trending Song for “Body.” Cardi B, who is hosting the event, told Entertainment Tonight that she is looking forward to seeing MTS perform. The "I Like It" artist, on the other hand, may take heart in the fact that her 3-year-old daughter Kulture will still be able to witness one of her favourite groups, BTS, perform.

Interestingly, Stallion has had a fantastic year. She was recently honoured as the 2021 Glamour Woman of the Year in New York City's Rainbow Room. Her degree in Health Care Administration is also being awarded to the Houston native. Stallion is also the owner of Popeyes restaurants and has formed a new collaboration with the fast-food company, introducing her own sauce, Hottie Sauce, for a limited period.

