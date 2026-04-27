Megan Thee Stallion Breaks Down on Stage After Accusing Boyfriend Klay Thompson of Cheating: ‘Need a Real Break’

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson have called it quits after a year of being in a relationship. The Hot Girl Summer singer and the Dallas Mavericks basketball player have gone their separate ways after she shared a long note accusing him of trying to be in a polygamous relationship. She took to the stage of Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Saturday, April 25, 2026, shortly after putting out a statement about her breakup.

Klay Thompson breakup has Megan Thee Stallion in tears

Megan Thee Stallion took to playing Zidler in the musical over the weekend and got visibly emotional towards the end of the performance. She was spotted wiping away some tears while thanking the audience and expressed her gratitude for the support by bowing down after someone shouted, “We love you!” and she offered a smile in return.

“I’ve made the decision to end my relationship with Klay. Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward. I’m taking this time to prioritize myself and move ahead with peace and clarity,” shared Megan previously as per a PEOPLE report. It followed her explosive Instagram story update where she accused now ex-boyfriend Klay Thompson of cheating on her.

Here’s what she wrote on her social media, “Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house… got ‘cold feet. Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season, now you don’t know if you can be 'monogamous????' ” she continued. B-tch I need a REAL break after this one .. bye yall.”

The duo has been linked for a year now, with loved-up photos of each other surfacing on their Instagram accounts. They even arrived hand-in-hand during the Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala at Gotham Hall in New York City in July 2025, going red carpet official and solidifying their romance. Meanwhile, the professional sportsman is yet to comment on this.

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