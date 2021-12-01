Megan Thee Stallion cancels her upcoming show in Houston ‘out of respect’ for Astroworld victims

Megan Thee Stallion's Houston fans will have to wait a bit longer to see the rapper perform in the city. The 26-year-old rapper said on Tuesday that she will no longer be playing at Houston's 713 Music Hall "out of respect" for those who died in the Astroworld tragedy, as per the Houston Chronicle.

"Out of respect for the lives lost in Houston earlier this month, I have decided to cancel my show at 713 Music Hall on Dec 3," she said in a statement as per PEOPLE. "Houston is still healing and it's important that our community be given the appropriate time to grieve." Megan added, "My heart goes out to all the families that are suffering during this difficult time." Megan, a Houston local who played at the Astroworld Festival in 2019, had confirmed her appearance the day before the disaster. The concert was intended to commemorate the launch of a new venue in Houston as well as her college graduation.

However, a tragic stampede-like event killed ten people and wounded many more at Travis Scott's Houston festival. On Tuesday, the family of Ezra Blount, a 9-year-old who died at the event, said that they had refused Travis Scott's offer to pay for his burial. The cancellation comes only two days after the "Hot Girl S—" rapper performed with BTS in Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium.

"Last night was so amazinggggg. thank you to my friends @bts.bighitofficial for having meee," she captioned a photo of her outfit. On Twitter, the 26-year-old wrote, "Last night was EVERYTHING."

