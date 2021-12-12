Megan Thee Stallion celebrates becoming a college graduate; Cardi B, Lizzo and more send love

Megan Thee Stallion is officially a college graduate. The three-time Grammy Award winner, 26, graduated Saturday afternoon from Texas Southern University with a bachelor of science degree in health administration and celebrated the same in an Instagram post. Megan dropped photos and videos from the graduation ceremony as she cherished the moment.

Prior to giving her fans a glimpse of her graduation ceremony, the rapper had first taken to Twitter to say, "Good morning hotties !!! It's graduation dayyyy" along with the hashtag 'MegTheeGraduate' which also featured a custom emoji of Megan in her graduation cap.

In her Instagram post later, Megan shared the video of her commencement ceremony where she was seeing receiving her diploma while shaking hands with the HBCU's 13th president, Dr. Lesia Crumpton-Young. Along with photos of herself wearing the graduation robe, the Good News singer wrote, "Meg Thee Graduate I know my parents are looking down on me so proud Thank you everyone for all the love today."

On seeing her post, Megan's fans were beyond excited and sent tons of congratulatory messages to her. Also sharing a special post in her honour was Cardi B, who shared an Instagram story in appreciation of the rapper and said, "I know your momma proud. You got people emotional over here." Also, Lizzo commented on Megan's post and wrote, "Ayeeeee congratulations."

Megan had previously spoken to People about the reason she wanted to get a college degree and said, "I want to get my degree because I really want my mom to be proud." Megan was inspired by her late mother Holly Thomas, who passed away in 2019 after suffering from brain cancer.

