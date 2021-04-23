Megan Thee Stallion has entered 'a period of regeneration' as she takes a break: I'll be back when it's time

Grammy-winning singer Megan Thee Stallion recently announced on social media that she'll be going on a break.

Megan Thee Stallion is going on a hiatus. The 26-year-old WAP superstar opened up on Thursday on social media that she'll be going on a break on April 22 and she did so in a creative way. She said that she has entered a "period of regeneration" to prepare for her next projects which include Hot Girl Summer Part 2.

At her first Grammys in March, she teased about having some really big plans for her future. According to E!, she said, "I really like to surprise the Hotties, so I will say y'all just better be ready for Hot Girl Summer Part 2." To make her announcement, Megan shared a series of photos on her Instagram. In the first post, she is seen wearing a futuristic oxygen mask, followed by a video of Meg in a liquid chamber. The third post saw the main message being decoded and it said, "Megan Thee Stallion is recharging."

The message further added, “Due to the demands of the Hot Girl lifestyle, Meg has now entered a period of regeneration to prepare for what’s next. In her absence, MGMT will manage all social posting[s] on behalf of Thee Hot Girl Coach. Thee Hotties lead a brave //RESISTANCE in anticipation for the return of their Fearless Captain!” She also took to Twitter and said, “I’ll be back when it’s time"

It is not known yet how long the hiatus would last. According to E! News, it sounded like she wouldn't be using her social media either during the break.

