Megan Thee Stallion to have a cameo appearance in Marvel's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Megan The Stallion is all set to make a cameo in one of the upcoming episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. It has been reported that the will likely appear in the show as herself. As for the details about which episode the Grammy-winning artist will be appearing in, it hasn't been revealed yet. The confirmation about Stallion's casting in the MCU show happened with her recent interview with The Cut.

In her recent interview, the rapper spoke about how she looks up to other musicians who transitioned into acting, like Queen Latifah and Ice Cube, and how "When I look at them, it inspired me to take it further than just music. I don't feel like I'm only going to be an actress — I feel like I'm also going to be a director and I'm also going to be a producer." Apart from requiring a stunt double for an action scene, earlier rumours also suggested that Megan would appear as a "fictionalized version" of herself in "a number of episodes."

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law already consists of other cameos as well including those of other Marvel characters such as Tim Roth as Abomination, Benedict Wong as Wong, and the highly anticipated Charlie Cox returning as Daredevil. She-Hulk is a legal comedy that centers around Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), an attorney who inherits similar powers from her cousin, Bruce Banner/The Hulk.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is directed by Kat Coiro and Anu Valia, with Jessica Gao serving as head writer. The third episode of the show debuts this Thursday, September 1st.

