Megan Thee Stallion marks her first anniversary with BF Pardi Fontaine: 1 year of fun with you

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine have reached a love milestone! On Monday, the three-time Grammy winner celebrated her first anniversary with Fontaine with a romantic Instagram picture, adding in the caption, "1 year of fun with you."

However, Megan, 26, included photographs throughout their relationship, including shots from vacations, gatherings, and toilet selfies. However, Fontaine, 31, marked the special day on his Instagram Story, writing, "Today's our anniversary… stay tuned" atop a video of himself dancing in front of a mirror. As per PEOPLE, last week, in the season two premiere of the Facebook Watch series Peace of Mind with Taraji, the "Body" rapper raved about Fontaine, telling presenter Taraji P. Henson that he "feels like a partner."

She said, "My boyfriend does make me very happy. He definitely takes care of me emotionally. He makes my brain feel good. He makes my heart feel good." Megan also said that feeling emotionally connected to Fontaine is crucial since it wasn't always a priority for her. "That's a big thing for me, because I used to be so into the physical, right, like… but he moves me, he inspires me, and we just feel like a real team," she said. "He feels like a partner."

Meanwhile, Megan referred to Fontaine as her "boo" during an Instagram Live in February, confirming their connection while protecting him from harsh comments she read online. "I don't be liking some of the stuff on the internet," she said at the time. "People don't know what the hell they talking about, they just be saying anything. I didn't like what they was trying to say about Pardi 'cause he is so calm and so sweet."

