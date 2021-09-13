Megan Thee Stallion opens up on not being herself lately; Says she ‘can’t stand social media

Megan Thee Stallion has recently revealed that she hasn’t been herself lately. The rapper, 26, has opened up on the negative side of social media for which she has been feeling ‘bad’ for quite some time now. Sharing this with her fans, the Savage rapper also said that her fans might have noticed this change of behaviour.

“I feel bad bc I haven’t really been being myself lately, [sic]” Stallion tweeted on September 12. Opening up on her present condition, she went ahead to reveal that she ‘can’t stand social media,’ but showed faith in her fans, who she lovingly call Hotties that they might have been able to guess her change in behaviour. Megan tweeted again, this time about the insensitive tweets that she has to read on social media about her and her family members. “I get on here people be talking abt my deceased parents and all kinds of rude s**t I don’t even wanna see it,” Stallion penned in a tweet.

Take a look at Megan’s tweets:

I feel bad bc I haven’t really been being my self lately and I think the hotties can tell I just can’t stand social media — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) September 11, 2021

I get on here people be talking abt my deceased parents and all kinds of rude shit I don’t even wanna see it — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) September 11, 2021

Megan’s tweet comes at a time when many celebrities are voicing their opinions about the negative side of social media. Earlier last month, television personality Khloe Kardashian tweeted about having to tackle social media hate that is subjected towards her. She opened up on needing to exit social media due to her mental health.

In other news, Megan Thee Stallion has recently collaborated with boyband BTS on their song ‘Butter’. The brand new remix has already garnered a lot of attention from BTS and Stallion’s fans who have been too excited to stream the music from the time it was released. Stallion is nominated for 6 awards at the MTV VMAs 2021, which is the second-highest number of nominations, the first position being taken by Justin Bieber who has been nominated in 7 categories.

ALSO READ: Megan Thee Stallion says she's 'excited' to collab with BTS on their song Butter; Fans shower support