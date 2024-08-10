Megan Thee Stallion Pays Homage To Japanese Cinema In Culture-Blending Mamushi Music Video Ft. Yuki

Meghan Thee Stallion reigned over the Japanese legion after her culture-blending collaboration with rapper Yuki Chiba that broke the internet. Now, she’s released the official music video, which is an homage to Japanese cinema and culture in every sense!

The song was released as part of her latest self-titled offering, which also marked her first endeavor as an independent artist. The track exceeded expectations and became the breakout track of the 18-track set.

Mamushi created a phenomenon on the internet where every user attempted the trend, which is now the official hookstep in the music video. In the video, Meghan channels a mamushi – a venomous Japanese viper- and the setting appears to be similar to a vintage classic Japanese film.

Meghan, as the viper, along with Yuki, creates a strategy to lure gangsters into a sultry spa and kill them.

The Thot Sh*t rapper uses the souls of dead gangsters to create an army of blue-faced minions, which is inspired by director Akira Kurosawa’s 1990 film, Dreams. Not only is the setting true to Japanese heritage, but the music video was also filmed in Tokyo, Japan, and starred Tokyo Vice actor Shô Kasamatsu.

Directed by Kevin “Onda” Leyva and produced by Tokyo-based creative company Push Japan, the Mamushi music video was filmed in Tsurumaki Onsen Jinya. The latter part of the video also featured the country’s iconic Engaku-ji Temple.

The rapper was last seen in Atlanta, where she performed at Kamala Harris’s first campaign rally. She was recently nominated for five MTV Video Music Awards, creating history as the first-ever hip-hop artist to earn five nominations.