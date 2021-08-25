Megan Thee Stallion says she's 'excited' to collab with BTS on their song Butter; Fans shower support

The collab of the century is finally here, as Megan Thee Stallion and BTS are all set to release a remix of the latter’s song Butter, starring the boyband and the WAP rapper. Announcing the news today, Stallion took to her Instagram and Twitter to reveal her anticipation for the collab. The rapper, 26, said she is ‘excited’ it is finally happening.

“Y’all don’t even understand how excited I am,” tweeted Megan, using too much fire, butter, and crying emojis! Fans in the comment section, including Hotties and BTS ARMY, have been showering her with appreciation and support for the remix. Despite being ready to release the song for a long time, Stallion couldn’t go through the process since her record label 1501 Certified Entertainment didn’t approve of the release. She later filed a petition against the label and the court ruled in her favour, following which, she shared the incredible news with her fans.

Take a look at the Savage rapper’s tweet:

Y’all don’t even understand how excited I am — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) August 25, 2021

Megan also took to her Instagram account to share the final poster of the collaboration with her followers. Thanking her fans for showering her with enough support to finally get the remixed song out, the rapper penned, “Love you all,” while mentioning BTS in the post as well.

Check out her post:

BTS, too, didn’t leave any stone unturned to share the news with ARMY, and the fandom has been too excited ever since. Captioning their post as “Yes, Butter is back,” the 7-member band made it sure to tweet about the anticipated collaboration.

Check out BTS’ tweet:

The group released the original version of Butter on May 21. The new remix featuring Megan Thee Stallion is slated to release on August 27. Are you excited about the two powerhouses collaborating on the song? Share your views with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

