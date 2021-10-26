Megan Thee Stallion shares a sneak peek of her bedazzled graduation cap; Lil Nas X, Normani REACT

Megan Thee Stallion admits to being into some "real hot girl s**t" as she is graduating college. The three-time Grammy winner has shared pictures from her graduation party where she donned a bedazzled cap and gave a nod to her 2019 hit Hot Girl Summer.

For those unversed, Stallion studies at Texas Southern University (TSU) with a Bachelor's degree in health administration. "2021 finna graduate collegeeee," Megan penned, as she posted a slideshow of pictures on her social media platform. "Taking my graduation pics today...I can't wait for y'all to see," Stallion told her fans. The comments section of the post witnessed Lil Nas X, Normani and Taraji P Henson wish Megan on her success. "OMGGGGG CONGRATSSS," Lil Nas X said, while Normani penned, "YESSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS proud is an understatement." Hensen too wished Megan on her graduation. "So proud of you baby girl," Hensen wrote.

Fans wished her on her new achievement. While some called her the ultimate queen for juggling college and work, others congratulated her for the news.

In the post, the rapper rocked a brand new makeup look with a diamond necklace and sleeveless minidress. Take a look at Megan Thee Stallion's post:

Previously, during her interview with People Magazine, Stallion had mentioned her goals regarding academic success, "I want to get my degree because I really want my mom to be proud...She saw me going to school before she passed."

In other news, the American rapper recently collaborated with DJ Snake, Ozuna and Blackpink's Lisa on a song titled SG.

