Megan Thee Stallion shares a TikTok video on ‘Butter’ remix; BTS’ Jimin REACTS

After the success of BTS and Megan Thee Stallion's Butter remix, the rapper took to recreating a TikTok video of the boy band and shared her version with Twitterati. Captioning the video as, “I wanted to make a tiktok like the boys [laugh emoji],” Stallion took to dressing up differently for each shot and her video even featured one of her dogs!

The Savage singer even tagged the boyband in the video, and added one of the most trending hashtags from her collaboration with BTS, ‘Butter Thee Remix.’ Taking the opportunity, BTS left no stone unturned in hyping Megan up. One of their members, Jimin, retweeted Megan’s video and added his words of appreciation for the artist. “Thank you for giving us a good voice [smile emoji],” Jimin penned. Fans have been waiting for their interactions ever since the boy band collaborated with Stallion.

Take a look at Megan’s tweet:

I wanted to make a tiktok like the boys @BTS_twt #BUTTERTHEEREMIX pic.twitter.com/HhiVOF7oef — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) September 2, 2021

Take a look at Jimin’s retweet:

Earlier, despite being ready to release the collaboration song for a long time, Stallion couldn’t do so since her record label 1501 Certified Entertainment wasn’t approving of the release. The rapper later took to filing a petition against the label, and got the court’s ruling in her favour, after which, she could release the anticipated remix for her fans. Since then, BTS and Megan have been too engrossed in promoting the song on every occasion that they could get! Megan’s Hotties and BTS’ ARMY are also expecting the two artists to perform the remix version together someday.

The 7-member group released the original song Butter on May 21. The remix version with Megan was released on August 27. Did you enjoy the brand new ‘Butter Thee Remix’? Share your thoughts on the song in the comments below!

