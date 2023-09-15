Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case: Tory Lanez denied bail ahead of 10-year prison sentencing

Megan Thee Stallion recently performed at the MTV VMAs 2023 and grabbed a lot of cheers during the show. On the other hand, the man accused and sentenced for shooting her foot, Tory Lanez, is appealing for bail from court. In a recent report by Rolling Stone, it has come out that his bail request has been denied by the court. Here is everything to know about the story and the report. Read on.



Tory Lanez denied bail

In a recent development in the case involving rapper Tory Lanez, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison in August for his involvement in the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion in 2020, a Los Angeles judge has denied his request for bail as he awaits the outcome of his appeal. Tory Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, sought to remain out of prison while appealing his convictions on three felony counts related to the shooting incident.

However, Judge David Herriford, presiding over the case, declined the bail request. The judge cited the severity of the "violent felony" Lanez was convicted of, along with his history of violating court orders, which included previous breaches of protective orders. Additionally, Lanez's status as a Canadian citizen raised concerns about the possibility of deportation. Lanez was represented by attorneys Crystal Morgan and Michael Hayden from the nonprofit legal group Unite the People during the hearing. Despite the setback, Lanez's legal team expressed that this was just the initial step in the appellate process, reports Rolling Stone.

What happened between Tory and Megan?

In the summer of 2020, rapper Megan Thee Stallion accused fellow artist Tory Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, of shooting her in the feet following a heated argument. Initially, Megan was hesitant to report the incident to the police due to concerns about police brutality. Later, she revealed Lanez as the alleged shooter during an Instagram Live session. Lanez consistently denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty.

Following a high-profile trial in December 2022, Lanez was found guilty of three felony charges related to the shooting. Megan testified about the incident and its aftermath, while Lanez's defense argued a different version of events. In August 2023, Lanez was sentenced to ten years in prison.

