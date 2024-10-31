Megan Thee Stallion Slams Misinformation In Tory Lanez Case, Sues YouTuber Over False Claims

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to a shooting case.

Megan Thee Stallion has filed a lawsuit against YouTuber Milagro Gramz, accusing her of spreading false information over the 2020 shooting incident involving rapper Tory Lanez.

Megan, known for her powerful voice in both music and activism, has decided to take legal action to address what she describes as “countless attacks on [her] character” by social media figures misrepresenting themselves as credible sources.

Megan’s legal filing describes Gramz as orchestrating a “public campaign to denigrate, belittle, insult, and spread false statements” about her, especially regarding the shooting case.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday by her attorney Alex Spiro at Quinn Emanuel, states that the YouTuber has been promoting “untrue and damaging narratives,” which Megan claims have severely affected her personal and professional reputation.

One central claim is that Gramz has allegedly acted as a “mouthpiece and puppet” for Tory Lanez, actively working to undermine Megan’s credibility. In the lawsuit, Megan’s team states that Gramz’s repeated statements have had a significant emotional toll on the rapper.

“It is unacceptable behavior,” Megan said in a statement to Billboard, “and these individuals need to understand there will be repercussions for recklessly posting lies and defamatory falsehoods.”

The lawsuit also addresses several specific claims made by Gramz that Megan’s team argues are not only untrue but intentionally harmful. Among these, Gramz has allegedly stated publicly that Megan was never shot during the incident and that key evidence, specifically the firearm, went missing during court proceedings.

Megan’s legal team refutes these statements as “reckless” misinformation, noting that the firearm remains in the custody of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Additionally, Megan’s lawyers accuse Gramz of sharing explicit “deepfake” content online, a video that Megan claims is not only fake but damaging to her character and public image. According to court filings, Gramz “willfully and maliciously promoted the Deepfake Video” without Megan’s consent.

Gramz has acknowledged the lawsuit in a post on X (formerly Twitter), sharing, “I’m being sued by Alex Spiro on behalf of his client Megan Thee Stallion.” She also hinted that she might discuss the lawsuit in a future social media update, a move that has prompted concerns about further escalation in an already sensitive legal matter.

The legal battle between Megan and Gramz arises from the shooting incident involving Tory Lanez, which dates back to July 2020. Lanez was convicted in December 2022 on multiple felony counts related to the incident, for which he was later sentenced to 10 years in prison in August 2023.

Although Lanez’s legal team has appealed the case, the conviction currently stands, and his legal situation remains unresolved as of now.

