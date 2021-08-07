Megan Thee Stallion stans for LGBTQ community following DaBaby’s comments: Its crucial to have compassion

Singer Megan Thee Stallion recently got vocal about being educated on the LGBTQ+ community, particularly in the rap circle. If you didn’t know, Stallion’s recent comments come in the wake of DaBaby’s misdirected comments about HIV/AIDS and gay people. In a chat with People magazine, Megan said: “It is about time, representation is important, and it is really crucial for us all to have compassion and acceptance of every human.”

Speaking about her recent performance which was a hit with the masses, Megan said: “The crowd was incredible and had such great energy.” “I love being back on stage and seeing my hotties in the audience having the best time,” she added.

She also teased her next project saying it “will be a complete shock and complete surprise.” “I am just creating things that feel good to me right now,” she added.

As for DaBaby, the rapper was dropped out of several music festivals including Lollapalooza. He was also criticized for his words by fellow industry stars like Dua Lipa (with who he collaborated on their hit song Levitating), Madonna, and Sir Elton John. DaBaby has since apologized twice for his misinformed comments and claimed that he wants to learn. Following which pop star Miley Cyrus, along with a number of organizations, have reached out and offered to transform him from “an adversary to an advocate.” Cyrus even pleaded his case to fans and requested them to not fall prey to “cancel culture.”

Also Read: Miley Cyrus offers to educate DaBaby after his homophobic remarks; Asks fans not to 'cancel' him