Megan Thee Stallion steps up to help cover a late fan's funeral cost by donating USD 8000

Megan Thee Stallion was approached by a Twitter user to help raise funds for a late fan's funeral and here's how the Grammy Award-winning rapper helped.

Megan Thee Stallion recently showed how amazing she is when it comes to supporting her fans as she stepped up to donate for a late fan's funeral cost. After being reached out on social media regarding a late fan's family struggling to raise funeral costs, the rapper immediately helped out. The Grammy-winning performer gave USD 8,155 to a late fan's family. Megan donated on the GoFundMe page that was created for late Shaniah Scales.

According to the GoFundMe page, Shaniah passed away on Thursday at home, and Scales' family members were facing difficulty to raise funding of USD 16,000 bill for the funeral. One of Shaniah's friends reached out to Megan on Twitter asking for her help and the rapper responded soon.

The tweet tagging Megan said, "Meg we lost a hottie our best friend passed away unexpectedly. They absolutely loved you, listening to ur songs was something we did every time we were together. We’re helping their family w funeral costs. We started a gofundme & are halfway there."

Soon, Megan responded to the tweet asking the amount they fell short of and later a screenshot of the donation she made for more than USD 8,000. Megan immediately received an emotional thank you note from Shaniah's friend for her instant help.

Megan was already in the news recently for offering the help of her resources for students as she offered a full scholarship at Roc Nation School of Music, Sports and Entertainment for a student eyeing a career in the music industry.

ALSO READ: Megan Thee Stallion has entered 'a period of regeneration' as she takes a break: I'll be back when it's time

Share your comment ×