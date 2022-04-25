Megan Thee Stallion tears up as she recalls Tory Lanez shooting incident: I was really scared

Megan Thee Stallion is recalling the horrific moment when she claims fellow rapper Tory Lanez shot her in both feet and that feared he would 'shoot me and kill me.' Megan has publicly alleged that Lanez shot her in the feet during an altercation after a party at Kylie Jenner's home in July of 2020, but the event has never been properly described.

However, Megan tearfully addressed the problem on television with Gayle King for the first time tomorrow (Monday, April 25), according to teaser footage of the interview, in which Megan repeats her accusation that Lanez (real name: Daystar Peterson) exclaimed "Dance, b—h!" while he fired at her feet. Lanez was detained in connection with the incident and then arrested again for allegedly breaking court orders prohibiting him from contacting her; in both instances, he posted bail. He allegedly offered her money in return for her silence regarding the event.

Stallion, real name Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, said: "All I hear is this man screaming and he said, "Dance b****!'" the rapper explained. "And he started shooting and I'm just like, oh my God." She further said, "I didn't even want to move, I didn't want to move too quick." Stallion also added while tearing up and getting emotional, "I was really scared 'cause I had never been shot at before," she said, as per Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, Megan released a new song called Plan B that seems to address the situation that occurred during her performances at the Coachella festival the previous two weeks. The duo were rumoured to be dating at the time, but Stallion maintained in a New York Times op-ed that they were only friends.

