Megan Thee Stallion Teases 'Dream' Collab With THIS Grammy Winner on Her Upcoming Album: 'That's on My List'

Megan Thee Stallion is looking to make a dream collaboration come true on her upcoming album. And it's none other than, rising hip-hop sensation Doechii, who is at the top of Megan's list.

In a recent TikTok livestream, the Neva Play rapper gave fans an update on the status of her next album, titled, Megan: Act III, noting that she's taking great care in deciding who to work with.

She also pointed out that, at this point in her music career, she is only interested in collaborating with artists that she really likes listening to in her free time. And particularly those with whom she hasn't collaborated in the past.

Megan said, "I’m really just trying to figure out who do I want to do features with at this point in life. I only want to do features with people that … one, I haven’t done a feature with yet, and two, that I listen to on my own time — people that I actually, you know, f— with."

Fans began commenting with the Anxiety hitmaker's name during the livestream, and Megan's excitement became apparent. The Hiss rapper exclaimed, "I see Doechii, bi—, I love Doechii," before adding, "I do want to do a song with Doechii. That’s on my list. That’s on my album wish list."

Doechii's career has skyrocketed over the past few months, becoming one of hip-hop's most in-demand names. She recently became the third female to win Best Rap Album at the Grammy Awards 2025.

While no song is specifically reserved for the possible duet, Megan said she hopes the collaboration comes across as genuine. She thinks the Floria-born artist would excel in an in-studio production process over recording verses separately.

The Mamushi hitmaker said, "I feel like Doechii would be the type of person that you would have to be in the studio to make a song with." She almost mentioned that she's challenging herself creatively, trying to play around with beats she wouldn't normally select while remaining faithful to her own signature sound.

Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion is gearing up for a big performance at this year's Coachella — that she's lovingly referred to as "Megchella."