Megan Thee Stallion TEASES fans on creating an ‘aggressive’ new album; Says the project is ‘well thought out’

Megan Thee Stallion has revealed certain lesser-known facts about herself and her upcoming album. During an interview with Essence, she has opened up about being interested in rapping from an early age. While recalling times when she actively involved herself in ‘rap battles’, Megan said that she wanted to ‘make sure’ to appear ‘sharp' and rap well.

While speaking to Essence, the rapper also revealed a thing or two about her upcoming album, which she thinks will be ‘aggressive.’ Without sharing the collaboration details and maintaining the surprises as much as she can, she said that the new project is ‘very well thought out.’ Teasing her fans, Megan managed to reveal that the album will be about herself, and she will be back being ‘the Megan that was on the come-up.’ “This project is me talking my s**t, getting back comfortable with myself, getting back to the Megan that was on the come-up,” Stallion said.

Opening up on her journey towards self-improvement, the Savage rapper said that she strives to be ‘better than Megan last month.’ She further added that she keeps things to herself and has only four people around her regularly. Revealing that she doesn’t see a lot of people, Stallion noted that her ‘personal space’ is what keeps her ‘balanced.’ “I figured out that my personal space is what keeps me balanced and it’s what keeps me centered,” she added.

Are you excited about Megan Thee Stallion’s upcoming album? Tell Pinkvilla in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion TEASE new collaboration on their song WAP’s one year anniversary