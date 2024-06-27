Megan Thee Stallion To Open 2024 BET Awards With Electrifying Performance Two Days After New Album Release

Megan Thee Stallion will open Culture’s Biggest Night, the BET Awards 2024, airing live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 30.

With her forthcoming studio album, Megan, dropping on June 28, Megan’s BET performance will be just two days after her highly anticipated release. The album is set to feature collaborations from UGK, GloRilla, Victoria Monét, and more. The 18-track record will include previously released singles like Cobra, Boa, and Hiss.

Worth Noting — Megan Thee Stallion is currently on her Hot Girl Summer Tour

The Houston talent recently added additional dates, including performances at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on July 2 and the PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, North Carolina, on July 3. These will be the last of the Grammy-winning artist’s U.S. leg of the tour unless she extends with more shows.

Tickets for the aforementioned dates went live at noon local time on Wednesday, June 26, on Megan’s website.

More on the 2024 BET Awards

The 24th edition of the coveted award ceremony, besides Megan Thee Stallion, will also feature performances from Will Smith, GloRilla, Ice Spice, Latto, Shaboozey, Tyla, Victoria Monét, and more. Additionally, there could also be a few surprise performances dedicated to the 2024 BET Lifetime Achievement Award honoree Usher, thrown in the mix of electrifying performances.

Taraji P. Henson is back as a host for the third time.

Drake is leading the nominations for the 2024 BET Awards with seven nods. Nicki Minaj follows closely behind with six nominations. J. Cole, Sexyy Red, SZA, and Victoria Monét each have five nods. 21 Savage, Beyoncé, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Tyla, and Usher are vying in four categories each.

