Megan Thee Stallion vs Tory Lanez: Cry Baby Rapper Gets New Restraining Order Against Shooter As He Serves 10-Year Imprisonment

Megan Thee Stallion's poignant testimony in a Los Angeles court has resulted in a judge deciding to grant her a restraining order to keep accused shooter Tory Lanez away from her. Lanez is already imprisoned for 10 years for shooting the Hiss rapper in the feet in 2020.

According to TMZ, Megan testified virtually from Los Angeles County Superior Court that the shooting incident had taken a massive toll on her emotions, adding that she had not been feeling fine since the incident.

The Neva Play rapper said in her testimony, "I want my restraining order because I haven't been at peace since I [was] shot."

Megan explained that Lanez was using bloggers to smear her reputation with lies. She accused him of paying one blogger via his father for these attacks. According to Rolling Stone, she visibly got emotional as she explained the anxiety that she has been going through because of the constant stress and fear. She also narrated how she is harassed during her concerts as some of the audience members shout messages like "Free Tory" supporting Lanez.

Megan Thee Stallion received a five-year restraining order against Lanez as the judge considered her testimony to be very compelling. Tory Lanez has to keep at least 100 yards away from Megan, her home, her workplace, and her vehicle. In addition, Lanez cannot communicate with Megan directly or through any other medium.

