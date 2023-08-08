Megan Thee Stallion wants harsh sentence for shooter Tory Lanez while father asks for mercy

It has been three years since Megan Thee Stallion filed a court case against rapper Tory Lanez for shooting at her feet. And now that the case is in the last days of the trial, the singer has personally urged the judge to announce a harsh sentence for the rapper. This week, she submitted written testimony in favor of her case, stating how the last three years have been painstaking for her. Here is everything to know about the written testimony submitted by Megan.

Megan Thee Stallion submits a written testimony in court

Speaking about all the bad experiences that she had to face in the last three years, Megan wrote that “Since I was viciously shot by the defendant, I have not experienced a single day of peace. Slowly but surely, I’m healing and coming back, but I will never be the same." She even went on to mention that it was tough for her to even be present in the same room as Tory. To this, she wrote that she “simply could not bring myself to be in a room with Tory again.”

This was the sole reason she was not present at her last hearing of the case. She also sent the message that her absence not be taken as a sign of indifference. Thus, the message was communicated to Judge David Herriford to issue a harsh sentence against rapper Tory Lanez. While the case continued to present seven witnesses attesting to Tory's charitable work, Megan's absence was surely noted.

On the other side of the picture, Tory's father, Sonstar Peterson, mentioned that all he wanted was for his son to be safe. He spoke about his wife, Luella, dying just a few days after showing the first symptoms of a rare blood disorder. He said that it was when Tory was 11 that he lost his mother. “I don’t think anybody ever gets over that,” he said in favor of his son. “But his music became his outlet.” Well, the final judgment of the case is yet to come out. It will be some time until the court passes the final word.

What happened between the two?

It was in 2020 when Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez were attending a party at Kylie Jenner’s Hollywood Hills home. The two had left at the same time. However, the events that transpired later caused the entire hassle. It turned out that Megan was walking away from his SUV. But Tory took out his gun and shot at her feet, asking her to dance with them. It seemed like the chore was fun for Tory. But Megan had been traumatized since.

It was in the same year that she decided to take the matter to court. Now, the entire world awaits the judgment for the case.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Megan Thee Stallion prioritizes healing, reveals when fans can expect new music