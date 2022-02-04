Meghan Trainor says she is committed to 'telling the hard parts' with her new music after becoming a mama

In a recent sit down with Parents Magazine, Meghan Trainor opened up about life and music after becoming a mother. The All About That Bass singer last released music in her 2020 Christmas album, A Very Trainor Christmas and even shot a music video with son Riley Sabara for her song My Kind Of Present.

During the interview, Trainor talked all about childbirth and how it had completely changed not only her life but has also affected her music. She shared that in her recent lyrics she was committed to "telling the hard parts." Trainor continued and said, "A lot of women are out there posting their stretch marks, and they write, 'I love my tiger stripes, they gave me my boy,'" she went on and revealed that she did not have the same experience and added, "I love my baby, but I can't look at my stretch marks and honestly say, 'Wow, I love them,' you know?"

Trainor remarked that motherhood had changed her significantly and she could see that well in her changing lyrics as well, "It feels like I'm telling my truth. I heard that when you have a baby, you get more creative, and my lyrics are changing." The Grammy Award winner also admitted, "Instead of writing songs to make everyone feel better, I'm writing about how I feel in this moment."

However, Meghan insisted that "it's not like every day is sad. It's more like: Yes, I am a badass, but this ain't easy, and I have to get up and keep going."

