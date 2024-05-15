Meghan and Harry's Archewell Foundation Off California's Delinquency List After State Blunder

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have always been dedicated to their charitable work through their Archewell Foundation. They have always aimed to make a positive impact on the world, by supporting mental health initiatives, helping veterans, or empowering communities. But recently, for a short time, the state of California listed its foundation as delinquent. It means that it couldn’t operate or raise money.

This caused some concern but it turned out to be a misunderstanding. The foundation, named after their son Archie, continues its work without any issue. Let’s take a closer look at what happened and how it was resolved.

California Attorney General’s office marked it delinquent

The Archewell Foundation, founded by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was listed as delinquent, implying that it failed to pay the necessary fees. The confusion began when the California Attorney General’s office marked it delinquent due to missing paperwork.

But according to a spokesperson for the Archewell Foundation, this wasn't the case. They explained that all payments were made on time, and all necessary documents were filed correctly. The foundation emphasized, "Due payments were made payments were made promptly and by the IRS's processes and procedures. Furthermore, all necessary paperwork had been filed by the Foundation without any error or wrongdoing."

People who know about the situation claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan’s organization was never really behind payments. They explained that they already paid the fees they needed to back in November. It was about $200.

Archewell Foundation resumes charity work

With the status cleared, the Archewell Foundation can now focus on its mission. Harry and Meghan have been active in various charitable activities, including their visit to Nigeria. There, they supported causes like mental health for soldiers and youth empowerment. They have also partnered with the GEANCO Foundation to provide medical care in rural areas of Nigeria.

Their foundation’s mission is to ‘show up, do good’ and they partner with several organizations to make a positive impact. The Archewell Foundation has joined forces with Chief José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen and the Halo Trust, a charity that clears landmines. This was something Princess Diana believed in. Plus they’ve backed projects that fight for fairness for everyone like gender justice and civil rights.

Archewell Foundation is still pretty new

Some people have been looking closely at how the Archewell Foundation is run. They’re worried because it seems like only Prince Harry and Meghan are on the board. People claim that just having the two of them on board isn’t quite the usual setup for nonprofits. They’re saying it’s better to have more people on the board, especially one who are directly involved, to keep things fair.

CharityWatch, a group that keeps an eye on charities hasn’t given a rating to Archewell Foundation yet. They say it’s because the foundation is still pretty new, and there’s not enough info about its finances yet.

According to NBC News, Laurie Styron, who knows a lot about charity work, thinks it’s better to have at least five board members. She points out that charities aren’t like businesses or hobbies controlled by just one family. They’re supposed to be independent and work for the public’s benefit. That way everyone can make sure the right choices are being made and everything’s running smoothly.

