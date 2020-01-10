Meghan & Harry rushed to announce their historic decision fearing UK tabloid would beat them to it
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry managed to grab all the attention on Kate Middleton's birthday as they dropped a major bomb and announced that they will be stepping back as 'senior' members of the royal family. While various reports have stated that Queen Elizabeth and the Palace was caught off guard with their historic decision, a latest report now suggests that the power couple rushed to announce it fearing that a UK tabloid would break the story.
As per The New York Times report, London's popular tabloid The Sun apparently got wind of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's historic decision. This eventually forced Meghan and Harry to make the announcement which caught the royal family completely off guard. Quoting sources, the report revealed that this royal drama began in early December when Prince Harry relayed to his father Prince Charles that he and Meghan would like to quit as senior members, live abroad and become financially independent.
ALSO READ: Meghan Markle RETURNS to Canada without Prince Harry after bombshell announcement? Find Out
In reply, Prince Charles asked Harry to submit a letter which spoke about their new plan in great detail. According to the Evening Standard, Harry sent a draft while the couple were on their break. The report added that Charles asked for more time while Prince Harry requested a meeting with the Queen to discuss this. The royal family reportedly told Harry to hold on to the announcement and gave strict instructions.
The NYT source stated the royal family were going to meet towards the end of January to discuss Meghan and Harry's new roles. They were, however, left deeply disturbed when the couple went ahead and released a statement, alerting Prince Charles and Prince William only ten minutes prior to the release. As soon as the word got out, the Queen's office issued a statement saying, "Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through."
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
Add new comment