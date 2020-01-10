Meghan & Harry rushed to announce their historic decision fearing UK tabloid would beat them to it

London's popular tabloid The Sun apparently got wind of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's historic decision forcing them to release their statement before the expected time.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry managed to grab all the attention on Kate Middleton's birthday as they dropped a major bomb and announced that they will be stepping back as 'senior' members of the royal family. While various reports have stated that Queen Elizabeth and the Palace was caught off guard with their historic decision, a latest report now suggests that the power couple rushed to announce it fearing that a UK tabloid would break the story.

As per The New York Times report, London's popular tabloid The Sun apparently got wind of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's historic decision. This eventually forced Meghan and Harry to make the announcement which caught the royal family completely off guard. Quoting sources, the report revealed that this royal drama began in early December when Prince Harry relayed to his father Prince Charles that he and Meghan would like to quit as senior members, live abroad and become financially independent.

In reply, Prince Charles asked Harry to submit a letter which spoke about their new plan in great detail. According to the Evening Standard, Harry sent a draft while the couple were on their break. The report added that Charles asked for more time while Prince Harry requested a meeting with the Queen to discuss this. The royal family reportedly told Harry to hold on to the announcement and gave strict instructions.

The NYT source stated the royal family were going to meet towards the end of January to discuss Meghan and Harry's new roles. They were, however, left deeply disturbed when the couple went ahead and released a statement, alerting Prince Charles and Prince William only ten minutes prior to the release. As soon as the word got out, the Queen's office issued a statement saying, "Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through."

