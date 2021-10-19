From Meghan & Harry’s Oprah chat to Prince Charles’ Camillagate fiasco, we bring you biggest royal scandals

The British royal family has had their fair share of media controversies after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s exit from the UK, but if you’re thinking that this is the only time the royals have been under media scrutiny, you’re wrong. Over the years, the royal family has been under media watch for many controversial reasons, today we’re looking at the top 3 family scandals from our favourite royals.

Prince Andrew’s sexual abuse allegations: Prince Andrew was famously pals with the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was a convicted sex offender and allegedly had sexually abused many underage women. Prince Andrew was accused of sex trafficking back in 2001, the victim Virginia Giuffre claimed that part of her abuse involved being lent out to other powerful men - including Prince Andrew.

Prince Charles’ Camillagate: Also known as Tampongate, this 1993 incident is named after a rather raunchy conversation between Prince Charles (who was then married to Princess Diana) and his at-time-time mistress Camilla Parker-Bowles. While all phone calls from the royal household are unavailable to public access, a transcript of their chat was leaked in the media in 1993 and basically followed Prince Charles expressing his desire to be a tampon so he’d be as close to Camilla.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s skin colour confession: Back in March 2021, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat down with Oprah Winfrey and spared no details about why they felt compelled to leave their royal roles and family behind. One of the most scandalous confessions in the chat was when the duo revealed that a senior member from the family was concerned about the couple’s son--Archie’s skin colour. While the world was left stunned at the regressive thinking of the royals, their entire interview had lots more to ponder over.

Also Read: Meghan Markle EXPOSING royal family's 'Firm' in Oprah interview; Here's what it means