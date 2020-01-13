Meghan & Harry's future: UK and Canadian govt's have already been consulted as solution 'might take time'

As Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's future hangs in the balance, the royal family will come together later today to discuss the future of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

As Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's future hangs in the balance, the royal family will come together later today to discuss the future of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The meeting is set to take place in Sandringham along with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Prince William and senior members of the royal family. Prince Harry will be present for the same. However, his wife Meghan Markle, who has already returned to Canada, will reportedly join the meeting via video/phone call.

As per BBC's royal correspondent Jonny Dymond, Harry and Meghan's deal "might take time". Last week, Meghan and Harry made an explosive announcement saying they intend to step back as 'senior' members of the royal family and divide their time between the UK and North America. Royal aides have reportedly been working around the clock to come up with a range of options as the Queen ordered the team to look for a solution.

However, experts warn that it might take weeks or even months for the Palace to arrive on a decision. According to a report in Daily Mail, the UK and Canadian governments have already been consulted and it will take time for everyone to agree with a workable solution. A source close to the couple said of Meghan, "She wants to leave. He (Harry) is under intense pressure to choose. It is sad. He loves the Queen. He loves this country. He loves all his military stuff. I think it will genuinely break his heart to leave."

