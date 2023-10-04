'Meghan is frustrated that Harry wants his old life back': Royal expert foresees rift between the couple

It has been many years since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced their exit from the royal family. As a result of this, the couple has been trying a number of events in order to find a stable career in the limelight. However, nothing concrete has come up as of now. On the other hand, an entertainment expert suggest that such a change might be becoming a bearing on the Prince as he continues to miss the UK life. As reported by the New York Post, here is what an expert says on the matter.

Meghan's 'frustration,' as per the expert

In a recent report, Hollywood expert Mark Boardman has shed light on the differing aspirations and frustrations within the relationship of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. According to Boardman, Prince Harry is keen to revisit his past life in the United Kingdom and reconnect with his estranged friends in London. However, Meghan Markle is reportedly feeling "frustrated" by Harry's desire to return to his old life across the pond.

“Prince Harry’s social life has notably shifted over the past decade,” Mark said to OK! magazine. “He appears to have distanced himself from his college friends and lacks a permanent UK residence,” the expert added. Boardman highlights how Prince Harry's social life has undergone significant changes over the past decade. “Meghan is frustrated that Harry wants his old life back,” Boardman said on the matter.

He has distanced himself from his college friends and lacks a permanent residence in the UK. During his visits to London, Prince Harry typically stays in hotels and avoids public appearances, which may underscore his longing to reconnect with his old friendships. The expert suggests that Meghan Markle, on the other hand, wishes for Harry to leave his past behind and embrace their shared vision of the future.

She is described as wanting to bring out the 'better side' of Harry and is clear about the roles they should take together while working on various projects. Neither of the two have made any public statement on the matter. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.