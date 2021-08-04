Meghan Markle 40th birthday: Queen Elizabeth, Prince William & Kate Middleton send warm wishes to the Duchess

As Meghan Markle turns 40 on August 4, the Duchess of Sussex received love from members of the royal family as they shared sweet birthday tributes for her on their official social media handles. Queen Elizabeth II sent her warm wishes for Markle through the official royal family Instagram account and shared a message which read, "Wishing the Duchess of Sussex a very happy birthday today!" The Instagram story consisted of some throwback pictures of Meghan along with the Queen and Prince Harry.

Also, Prince Harry's brother Prince William and Kate Middleton took to their social media account of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to celebrate Markle's birthday and wished her with a gorgeous photo of Markle from her royal tour of Australia along with a message saying, "Wishing a happy 40th birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!"

Among the senior members of the royal household, Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall wished Markle through their Clarence House account online with a message that said, "Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday."

While fans are delighted to see the royal family members sending love to Meghan on her birthday despite the ongoing rifts, what they have been eagerly waiting for is to get a glimpse of Markle's family snap with Prince Harry, their son Archie and daughter Lilibet Diana in a birthday portrait.

As for the Duchess' birthday plans, speculations have suggested that Prince Harry ordered a special cake for his wife from a bespoke bakery in LA. Also, reports claimed that Markle's birthday bash may consist of a small celebration with close friends and family in attendance.

