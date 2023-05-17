"Meghan Wins!": Royal fans applaud Meghan Markle after she accepts Women of Vision award

Meghan Markle, a prominent advocate for women's rights, graced the streets of New York City on Tuesday evening, accompanied by two very special guests—her husband, Prince Harry, and her mother, Doria Ragland. The occasion was the highly anticipated Ms. Foundation 2023 Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress & Power. Recognized for her unwavering commitment to empowering women and girls worldwide, Meghan, 41, was honoured as one of this year's esteemed Woman of Vision Award recipients.

Royal Fans support Meghan Markle amidst Coronation drama

Meghan Markle's absence from King Charles' coronation has stirred up speculation and fueled rumours of the ongoing drama between the Sussexes and the Royal Family. While the official reason cited is that she will be celebrating her son Archie's fourth birthday in California on the same day, many believe there are deeper underlying factors at play.

Omid Scobie, a close associate of Meghan and Prince Harry, suggested that Markle's decision to stay in California was not solely due to her son's birthday but also a strategic move to avoid attention and scrutiny. He stated that the Royal Family would likely be relieved by her absence, as it would redirect attention away from them, a factor that has caused conflicts in the past. Amidst the ongoing drama, loyal fans of the Duchess of Sussex have rallied behind her, offering their support and understanding. They argue that Meghan's absence is a reflection of her prioritizing her family and protecting her well-being in the face of relentless scrutiny.

Meghan Markle's loyal fans took to Twitter to show their unwavering support after she received the prestigious Women of Vision award. The recognition further solidified her status as a strong advocate for women's rights and empowerment.

Why did Meghan Markle receive the award?

Meghan Markle received the Women of Vision Award for her global advocacy and efforts to empower women and girls. She has been recognized for her commitment to social issues, including gender equality, women's rights, and racial equity. Through her platform and public engagements, Meghan has consistently championed important causes, speaking out against injustice and advocating for positive change. Her work aligns with the values and mission of the Ms. Foundation, which honours individuals who have made significant contributions to advancing gender and racial equity. Meghan's dedication to using her voice and platform to create a more inclusive and equitable world has earned her this prestigious recognition.

