Meghan Markle is 'already back on her feet' and walking her & Prince Harry's dogs post Lilibet Diana's birth?

According to a recent insider report, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have "been relaxing at home since becoming proud parents of Lilibet [Diana Mountbatten-Windsor]."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry became proud parents for the second time as they welcomed their daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on June 4. A week after Meghan gave birth, In Touch reported that The Duchess of Sussex is "doing great," according to an insider. "The couple has been relaxing at home since becoming proud parents of Lilibet. [Meghan] is already back on her feet and walking the dogs," the source informed.

Meghan and Harry, who also have a son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, 2, are slowly adjusting to their 'family of four' life. When it comes to Harry, The Duke of Sussex is "a devoted family man" and has been a great "help" around the couple's Montecito mansion. "He picks vegetables from the garden to make fresh juices for Meghan and entertains Archie when she needs to rest up. He loves taking Archie to see the chickens or for a swim in the pool," the insider further revealed.

Given Archie's big brother status, his new "favourite words" to say is "Lili." If that wasn't endearing enough, the toddler has already "developed a special bond" with his baby sister, as per the source. While Meghan and Harry haven't left their home yet, since welcoming Lilibet, the couple does plan "to take a family trip to the beach very soon."

We adore the Sussexes and how!

Meanwhile, Harry will be reuniting with his brother Prince William in the UK for the unveiling of their late mother Princess Diana's statue, in her honour, at the Sunken Garden, Kensington Palace, on July 1, which would have been The Princess of Wales' 60th birthday.

The monumental event marks the first time since jointly attending their grandfather Prince Philip's funeral in April that the brothers will have a reunion. Meghan, Archie and Lilibet's appearances seem highly unlikely given how it will be just less than a month since Lili's arrival.

