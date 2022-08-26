Meghan Markle is an 'amazing teammate' to Prince Harry, says the Duke's close friend: Report

Giving an insight into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal marriage, a close friend of the Duke of Sussex recently spoke to People magazine. Prince Harry who has been known to enjoy Polo games has been a longtime friend of a fellow player Ignacio "Nacho" Figuera and the latter recently opened up about the royal couple and their family.

Speaking about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship, Figuera had nothing but nice things to say as he gushed about the Sussexes saying, "[My wife] Delfi and I have known Harry for a very long time. I know firsthand how much he wanted to have a family. He found an amazing teammate, or partner, in Meghan. They love each other very much; their children are lovely." Not only that, but Prince Harry's friend was also all praises for Markle as he said how the Duke has found an "amazing teammate, partner" in her.

According to Prince Harry's friend, he is enjoying his life as a husband and father of son Archie Harrison, 3, and daughter Lilibet Diana, 1. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship has been the talk of the town ever since their royal wedding in 2018 and while there have been several royal experts who have claimed that the duo's marriage may not last long, it seems those close to the couple are convinced that the duo has been in love.

In the meantime, Markle recently premiered the first episode of her new podcast on Spotify titled Archetypes where the Duchess of Sussex will be speaking to women from across different fields of entertainment, sports and more to talk about the labels that society puts on women.

