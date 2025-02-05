Meghan Markle and Billie Eilish Surprise Teen Who Lost Everything in L.A. Fire
Duchess of Sussex and Grammy Winner Team Up to Replace Teen’s Treasured Concert Shirt.
Meghan Markle and Billie Eilish came together to bring joy to a teenage girl who lost all her belongings in the recent Los Angeles wildfires. The Duchess of Sussex shared the heartfelt story on social media, revealing how she helped replace a special concert T-shirt that meant the world to the teen.
In an Instagram video posted on February 4, Meghan, 43, shared that she and Prince Harry had visited Altadena, California, where wildfires had devastated entire neighborhoods. During their visit, they met a mother and her 15-year-old daughter, who had returned to find their home reduced to ashes.
The mother explained that her daughter had desperately hoped to recover a Billie Eilish concert T-shirt she had left in the washing machine before evacuating. Sadly, with the home destroyed, the shirt was lost forever.
Determined to help, Meghan reached out to her network, sending a voice note in hopes of connecting with Billie Eilish. Though she didn’t know the singer personally, she enlisted the help of Maroon 5’s Adam Levine and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, to make the connection.
Days later, Meghan received a package filled with signed Billie Eilish merchandise for the teen. In her video, she excitedly showed off the gifts, including a special lunchbox, before expressing her gratitude to the singer.
Meghan also thanked those working to support California wildfire victims, encouraging people to continue their efforts. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been actively involved in relief efforts, from distributing supplies to supporting teen-led recovery groups. With her Netflix series With Love, Meghan postponed to prioritize wildfire aid, Meghan continues to use her platform to help those in need.
ALSO READ: Billie Eilish Kicks Off FireAid Concerts with Green Day, Delivers Moving Last Night on Earth Duet