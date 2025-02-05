Meghan Markle and Billie Eilish Team Up to Help Teen Who Lost Everything in Los Angeles Wildfire

Meghan Markle and Billie Eilish pulled off a heartfelt gesture for a survivor of the Eaton Fire, one of several wildfires that wreaked havoc in Los Angeles last month.

In a Tuesday, February 4, Instagram post, the Duchess of Sussex, 43, revealed that she and the 23-year-old nine-time Grammy winner joined forces to help a teenage girl who lost everything in the tragedy.

“I was just told that something arrived that I have been waiting for,” the With Love, Meghan star said in a selfie video as she giddily walked through her home.

Once in a room, she let out a sigh of relief after seeing a box filled with Eilish merch waiting for her.

Meghan explained that about two or three weeks ago while touring the Altadena neighborhood with her husband, Prince Harry, in an effort to empathize with survivors and provide a helping hand, she met a woman who had just returned to the area to discover her home had turned to ash. While surveying the damage to her abode, the woman told Meghan the only thing her 15-year-old daughter was looking for was a Billie Eilish shirt she had worn to a recent concert.

While evacuating their home in a hurry, the mother said her daughter had left it in either the washing machine or the dryer, which had now turned into debris.

The Duchess of Sussex admitted that she did not know the pop star personally but considered who among her friends and contacts might. She shared, “And so I said, ‘I don’t know Billie Eilish. But I’m going to figure out how to get you this shirt.’ So I thought of everybody that I knew, and I made a voice note, and I was like, ‘Please, can someone get this voice note to Billie Eilish? Here’s what I’m asking.’”

While wearing her own customized sweatshirt, which featured the names of her and Prince Harry’s two children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, in cursive on her collar, Meghan showed off the goodies the Birds of a Feather singer had sent.

“You guys, I don’t even know what all this stuff means, but it's signed for her,” Meghan said as she showed the merch.

Holding up a blue lunchbox with a gold star on the front, she asked, “Is that a thing?” After jesting that she felt really old, Meghan sent a huge thank you to Eilish.

In her video, she also thanked Adam Levine and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, for helping her connect with Eilish.

She concluded, “To everyone who is showing up for people in big and small ways to get through what’s happened in California—just thank you so much. I’m going to go and email her mom now. Just wanted to share that with you guys.”

As the Los Angeles fires continued to devastate the city last month, Meghan Markle postponed the release of her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan. The show, which was initially set to premiere on January 15, will now release on March 4.