Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's wedding gown embroidery designer struggling to make ends meet

The embroidery designer who worked on Meghan and Kate's wedding gowns is struggling to feed her family as the Covid 19 pandemic and the resulting economic crisis has massively affected her business.

The year 2011 and 2018 saw all eyes across the world turn towards the royal family as Prince William and Prince Harry got married respectively. While Prince William married Kate Middleton, Prince Harry walked down the aisle with Meghan Markle in 2018. At the centre of all this wedding craze were the bridal outfits with speculations about designers, bridal gown styles and veils running high. While Kate wore an Alexander McQueen gown, Meghan opted for Clare Waight Keller's creation.

While the gowns were full of details, specialised designers were roped in to work on the gowns. Now, according to a latest report in People, the embroidery designer who worked on Meghan and Kate's wedding gown is struggling to make ends meet. The report revealed that the Covid 19 pandemic and resulting economic crisis has pushed her to the edge.

Designer Chloe Savage is now finding it difficult to feed her family. Calling the situation 'horrific', Chloe revealed to the portal that her teenage daughter has been skipping meals to save money and this has affected her greatly. She added that her daughter is now seeking mental health care. Chloe also revealed that she had to shut down her Chloe Savage Embroidery studio and lay off staff in order to keep going after international contracts were hanging in the balance.

The report revealed that, for now, she is going on with minimal work and hopes to be called upon by the royal family for the next big event.

