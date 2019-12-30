Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are enjoying last few days in Canada's Vancouver island with son Archie

The couple's presence in Canada was confirmed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau when he took to Twitter to welcome the Duke and Duchess of Sussex before Christmas.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry,HollywoodMeghan Markle and Prince Harry are enjoying last few days in Canada's Vancouver island with son Archie.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are making sure to take in all the sights before they wrap up their holidays and head home for their royal duties. The couple's presence in Canada was confirmed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau when he took to Twitter to welcome the Duke and Duchess of Sussex before Christmas. Now, according to Daily Mail reports, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are vacationing in Canada's Vancouver Island under heavy security and privacy.

Meghan and Harry are spending some quiet time with son Archie as well as Meghan's mum Doria Ragland. As per the report, the family have been enjoying their holidays in a $14.1 million waterfront mansion. It's not your average mansion, as it boasts of eight-bedrooms, two beaches and views across the peninsula from the four acre property. The property has also been under a heavy blanket of security. The gates to the property have also been covered with white screens and cameras have been installed. The royal couple have enjoyed mostly sunshine during the day and pleasant weather during the night, reported Daily Mail. 

However, recently Harry and Meghan were denied reservation at Deep Cover Chalet in North Saanich recently. Bev Koffel, who owns the Canadian restaurant with her husband and head chef Pierre Koffel revealed to Vancouver Sun that her husband had turned down the reservation owing to the tight security that the couple would require.  

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The royal couple missed the annual gathering at Sandringham this year which saw Prince William, Kate Middleton, their children George and Charlotte as well as other members of the royal family.

