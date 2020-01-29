Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are 'incredibly marketable' after royal exit drama
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shocked the world earlier this month when they announced their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family. Since then, the world media has been interested in the royal family more than ever. While Meghan and Harry have successfully managed to transition and move to Canada after the Queen's approval, all eyes are on the couple to see how they take things forward. A major point of interest revolves around what Meghan and Harry will do to become financially independent.
Now, according to a latest report in Fox, lawyer Harevy Levin has some thoughts on the couple. Levin is the executive producer of “Harry & Meghan: The Royals in Crisis,” an all-new one-hour TMZ special investigation into the couple’s decision. Speaking about the future course for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, he said, "Make no mistake about it, Harry and Meghan are incredibly marketable, incredibly marketable. I mean, we talked to Mark Cuban, who knows a thing or two about branding and business and entertainment, and he thinks they're going to be billionaires, and the reason is simple."
He further added, “They are sought-after people. They are young, beautiful, intelligent, interesting people and Oprah Winfrey has already partnered with Harry on a mental health docuseries." Pointing out how Harry is now slowly dipping into the entertainment pool, whereas Meghan is already a pro at it. He even compared the couple to the Obamas who have gone on to make a fortune after Barack Obama's stint as US President.
"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support." - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex
