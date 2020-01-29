Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are 'incredibly marketable' after royal exit drama

While Meghan and Harry have successfully managed to transition and move to Canada after the Queen's approval, all eyes are on the couple to see how they take things forward.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shocked the world earlier this month when they announced their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family. Since then, the world media has been interested in the royal family more than ever. While Meghan and Harry have successfully managed to transition and move to Canada after the Queen's approval, all eyes are on the couple to see how they take things forward. A major point of interest revolves around what Meghan and Harry will do to become financially independent.

Now, according to a latest report in Fox, lawyer Harevy Levin has some thoughts on the couple. Levin is the executive producer of “Harry & Meghan: The Royals in Crisis,” an all-new one-hour TMZ special investigation into the couple’s decision. Speaking about the future course for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, he said, "Make no mistake about it, Harry and Meghan are incredibly marketable, incredibly marketable. I mean, we talked to Mark Cuban, who knows a thing or two about branding and business and entertainment, and he thinks they're going to be billionaires, and the reason is simple."

He further added, “They are sought-after people. They are young, beautiful, intelligent, interesting people and Oprah Winfrey has already partnered with Harry on a mental health docuseries." Pointing out how Harry is now slowly dipping into the entertainment pool, whereas Meghan is already a pro at it. He even compared the couple to the Obamas who have gone on to make a fortune after Barack Obama's stint as US President.

