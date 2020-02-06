Meghan Markle and Prince Harry beef up security at Canadian house; Install CCTV and tarpaulin barrier

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are beefing up the security at their Canadian house to ensure privacy. Read on to know more.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markel are going the extra mile to ensure their privacy as they start a new chapter of their lives in Canada, away from the royal family. Following their royal exit, the couple has decided to beef up the security at their GBP 11 million Canadian hideaway. The couple has installed cameras and traps outside the property in Vancouver. While the house already had many security measures in place, the latest pictures obtained by TMZ show the extra tree tarp and the camera.

The pictures also feature a sign that reads “no trespassing.” The family has stayed away from the spotlight for weeks now. Prince Harry was last seen on January 20, arriving in Canada to reunite with his wife and his son Archie. Reportedly, the couple first stayed at the property over the Christmas period, before announcing their plans of putting some distance between them and the royal family. According to Daily Mail, the property has been loaned to them by Canadian billionaire Frank Giustra, free of charge.

Reportedly, the couple’s security is estimated to cost taxpayers in Canada and the UK between GBP 3 million and GBP 6 million a year. The security staff will work round the clock to make sure the couple is safe. 15 guards have been flown to guard Harry, Meghan and their nine-month-old son Archie. Meanwhile, the two are yet to confirm their next step as they try to be financially independent. While there have been many speculations, Meghan and Harry are yet to make an official statement.

