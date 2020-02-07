Meghan Markle and Prince Harry buying a house in Los Angeles following Megxit? Find Out

After beefing up the security at their Canada hideaway, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are looking at houses in Los Angeles following Megxit. Read on to know more.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry took the world by surprise last month after they announced their decision to put some distance between them and the royal family. Since then, the couple has left England and is currently staying in Canada. In their public statement about the royal exit, the couple stated that their final plan is to settle in America for good. And according to a source close to the couple, Meghan and Harry have started looking for houses in Los Angeles, Duchess of Sussex’s hometown.

The insider stated that while they like staying in Canada, the two are also looking at properties in LA too, People Magazine reported. The source mentioned that the couple might have a house in both countries. Now that they are no longer with the royal family, it makes sense for them to move to LA considering the former actress has her mother and friends living in the city who will act as a support system for the royal couple and their 9-month-old son.

The news comes a day after TMZ reported that the couple is taking extreme measures to ensure their privacy in their mansion in Vancouver, Canada. The outlet reported that following their royal exit, the couple has decided to beef up the security at their GBP 11 million Canadian hideaway. The couple has installed cameras and traps outside the property. While the house already had many security measures in place, the latest pictures obtained by TMZ show the extra tree tarp and the camera. The pictures also feature a sign that reads “no trespassing.”

